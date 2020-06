Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym elevator game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking garage internet access

Neat 3 + 2 bedrooms, 2 bath bungalow located 2 blocks south of Wash Park. Wood floors in living room, tile counter-tops in kitchen, all kitchen appliances, nice fenced back yard and a 1 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on main floor, 2 non-conforming bedrooms and 1 bath in basement along with a game room with it's own kitchen. This cutie will be available August 1, 2015. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248.