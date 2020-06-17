All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1456 Syracuse St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1456 Syracuse St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

1456 Syracuse St

1456 Syracuse Street · (303) 357-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1456 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
extra storage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1456 Syracuse St Denver 80220 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1921 Sq Footage: 704 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Baths also garage in rear Lease Duration: 1 Year min (See Details Below) Deposit: One months rent Pets Policy: Allowed with pet fee and additional rider on renters insurance Laundry: Hook up Property Type: Single Family Home Garage for Storage DESCRIPTION This Amazing Unit can be yours...Clean and ready for new renters. Intimate 2bed/1bath that couldn't be more centrally located. Close to Anschutz campus, Quebec and Colo Blvd Complex, RENTAL FEATURES Living room Gas Stove / Oven Refrigerator Extra Storage Utility room Backyard for your pet LEASE TERMS Available NOW , No Smoking, $45 application fee, Tenant pays all utilities. Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry we are not accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Syracuse St have any available units?
1456 Syracuse St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Syracuse St have?
Some of 1456 Syracuse St's amenities include garage, extra storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Syracuse St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
No, 1456 Syracuse St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1456 Syracuse St offer parking?
Yes, 1456 Syracuse St does offer parking.
Does 1456 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 Syracuse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Syracuse St have a pool?
No, 1456 Syracuse St does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 1456 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1456 Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1456 Syracuse St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Lumina Apartments
3234 Navajo St
Denver, CO 80211
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity