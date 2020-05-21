1455 Vine Street

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d0935dc030 ----
The Vines Apartments have been recently updated, with newer appliances, contemporary paint colors, new flooring and carpeting, and designer lighting and hardware. Building amenities include on-site laundry, additional storage, and courtyard.
The Vines is located in the Congress Park neighborhood, just a few blocks from Cheesman Park and City Park. Nearby hot spots include Pete?s Kitchen, Vine Street Pub, Pinche Tacos, Tattered Cover Bookstore, Twist and Shout, and the Denver Film Center.
24 Hr Emergency Maintenance
Additional Storage
Air Conditioner
Completely Renovated
Contemporary Wall Colors
Courtyard
Designer Lighting
Disposal
Near Cheesman Park
Pets Allowed
Reserved Parking
Stove (Gas)
Window Blinds
Wireless Internet