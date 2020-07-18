All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1450 N High Street Unit 11

1450 High Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

1450 High Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1450 N High Street Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,480

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Sophisticated 2BD, 2BA Carriage House with Off Street Parking and Private Balcony - Recently updated carriage house, nestled in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk to boutique restaurants and shopping, close by. Located on the second floor of the carriage house, with private access. The open concept living room, dining room and kitchen offer beautiful hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural sunlight. The bedrooms are carpeted with fantastic closet space. The home includes the entire driveway to the property, which is private to your use. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Monthly $65 fee for water, sewer and trash fee.
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5914686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

