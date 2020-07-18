1450 N High Street Unit 11

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking online portal

Sophisticated 2BD, 2BA Carriage House with Off Street Parking and Private Balcony - Recently updated carriage house, nestled in one of Denver's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk to boutique restaurants and shopping, close by. Located on the second floor of the carriage house, with private access. The open concept living room, dining room and kitchen offer beautiful hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural sunlight. The bedrooms are carpeted with fantastic closet space. The home includes the entire driveway to the property, which is private to your use. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*Monthly $65 fee for water, sewer and trash fee.

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



