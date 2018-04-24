1449 Ivy St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand New Home for rent in Mayfair



Beautiful brand new house with Open concept. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors entire house, walk-in closets, and a convenient upstairs side by side set up laundry. A private fenced yard plus a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Heated floors in both full shower and web bar by the roof deck. Individual temperature control HVAC system with zone heating and cooling along with LED lights throughout the house. High-quality sound elimination insulation on party walls. A tankless hot water heater. All the green features will save you energy bills. This house is located in the heart of Denver. This home is very highly walkable with a walkscore of 88. You are near many gourmet restaurants, shopping areas, two grocery stores, the new 9th & Colorado redevelopment project, and lots of city attractions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247159

No Dogs Allowed



