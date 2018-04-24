All apartments in Denver
1449 Ivy St

1449 Ivy Street · (720) 570-6555
Location

1449 Ivy Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 4 baths, $3995 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2086 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand New Home for rent in Mayfair - Property Id: 247159

Beautiful brand new house with Open concept. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors entire house, walk-in closets, and a convenient upstairs side by side set up laundry. A private fenced yard plus a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Heated floors in both full shower and web bar by the roof deck. Individual temperature control HVAC system with zone heating and cooling along with LED lights throughout the house. High-quality sound elimination insulation on party walls. A tankless hot water heater. All the green features will save you energy bills. This house is located in the heart of Denver. This home is very highly walkable with a walkscore of 88. You are near many gourmet restaurants, shopping areas, two grocery stores, the new 9th & Colorado redevelopment project, and lots of city attractions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247159
Property Id 247159

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5653364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Ivy St have any available units?
1449 Ivy St has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Ivy St have?
Some of 1449 Ivy St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Ivy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Ivy St pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Ivy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1449 Ivy St offer parking?
No, 1449 Ivy St does not offer parking.
Does 1449 Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Ivy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Ivy St have a pool?
No, 1449 Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 1449 Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Ivy St has units with dishwashers.
