Denver, CO
1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304

1441 Humboldt Street · (303) 770-2409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Live Large at Humboldt !!! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BY JULY 1ST!!**
Call NOW to schedule a tour of this fabulous rental.
Located in a super convenient part of Denver, you couldn't ask for a better place to call "HOME".
In addition to an amazing location, the home is crisp, clean and bright and features some fabulous upgrades and amenities.
You have beautiful wood plank flooring, plush carpets and a wonderfully updated kitchen complete with shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances! You have 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms to spread out in! You also have your own fabulous large patio and access to the community indoor pool for year round use, the community gym and 1 reserved parking spot!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!!!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month lease Term
*Pets Welcome! (Additional fee's and Restrictions may Apply)
*Tenant pays Gas and Electric
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing
*Must be able to pass credit and background check

(RLNE2949365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have any available units?
1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have?
Some of 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 does offer parking.
Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
