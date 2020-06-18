1441 Humboldt St. Unit 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** Live Large at Humboldt !!! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500.00 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT IF MOVED IN BY JULY 1ST!!**

Located in a super convenient part of Denver, you couldn't ask for a better place to call "HOME".

In addition to an amazing location, the home is crisp, clean and bright and features some fabulous upgrades and amenities.

You have beautiful wood plank flooring, plush carpets and a wonderfully updated kitchen complete with shaker style cabinets and stainless steel appliances! You have 2 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms to spread out in! You also have your own fabulous large patio and access to the community indoor pool for year round use, the community gym and 1 reserved parking spot!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month lease Term

*Pets Welcome! (Additional fee's and Restrictions may Apply)

*Tenant pays Gas and Electric

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

*Must be able to pass credit and background check



