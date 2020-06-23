All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 14395 E Elk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
14395 E Elk Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14395 E Elk Dr

14395 East Elk Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Montbello
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14395 East Elk Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
14395 E Elk Dr Available 03/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - **OPEN HOUSE MONDAY FEBRUARY 18TH FROM 5:00 PM UNTIL 6:30 PM**

This recently updated 3 Bedroom home is in a great location. With easy access to Northfield, all your restaurant and shopping needs are just minutes away. This home features new carpet throughout with a large master bedroom and 5 piece master bath.

3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathroom
Unfinished basement
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior Paint
Newer Blinds
New carpet
2 Car Garage

Rent $1850
Deposit $1850

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be on the lease as a responsible party. PLEASE VISIT MIERENTALS.COM TO COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. THERE IS A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT.

We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of one-month pay stubs and ID.
Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!
The owner has the right to reject any application.
A final decision will be made based on all collected information.
The unit is not reserved until the security deposit is paid.

* 2 year lease only
*Resident responsible for all utilities
*Dogs allowed - no cats
*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25 for each dog.
*Not accepting credit scores below 550

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM FOR RENTAL APPLICATION AND OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4704237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14395 E Elk Dr have any available units?
14395 E Elk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14395 E Elk Dr have?
Some of 14395 E Elk Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14395 E Elk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14395 E Elk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14395 E Elk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14395 E Elk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14395 E Elk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14395 E Elk Dr offers parking.
Does 14395 E Elk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14395 E Elk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14395 E Elk Dr have a pool?
No, 14395 E Elk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14395 E Elk Dr have accessible units?
No, 14395 E Elk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14395 E Elk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14395 E Elk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University