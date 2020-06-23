Amenities

14395 E Elk Dr Available 03/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - **OPEN HOUSE MONDAY FEBRUARY 18TH FROM 5:00 PM UNTIL 6:30 PM**



This recently updated 3 Bedroom home is in a great location. With easy access to Northfield, all your restaurant and shopping needs are just minutes away. This home features new carpet throughout with a large master bedroom and 5 piece master bath.



3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathroom

Unfinished basement

Washer & Dryer hookups

New Interior Paint

Newer Blinds

New carpet

2 Car Garage



Rent $1850

Deposit $1850



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be on the lease as a responsible party. PLEASE VISIT MIERENTALS.COM TO COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. THERE IS A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE PER APPLICANT.



We must be able to verify employment. - Upload a copy of one-month pay stubs and ID.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify we can't accept!

The owner has the right to reject any application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

The unit is not reserved until the security deposit is paid.



* 2 year lease only

*Resident responsible for all utilities

*Dogs allowed - no cats

*$200 non-refundable pet fee per dog. Additional monthly pet rent of $25 for each dog.

*Not accepting credit scores below 550



PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.MIERENTALS.COM FOR RENTAL APPLICATION AND OTHER PROPERTIES AVAILABLE.



No Cats Allowed



