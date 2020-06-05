1435 Jersey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel range

Available NOW! PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



Luxury Denver living in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Park Hill! Blocks from everything you could want. Ride your bike to work, Walk a block to the grocery store, Amazing restaurants and bars all around you!!



First come, First served! We have several floor plans to choose from.



This very charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located at 1435 Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220. These newly remodeled luxury apartments boast all the contemporary looks you could ask for! Show off to family and friends with the beautiful finishing touches throughout. You will feel right at home living at The Mayfield Apartments! Be close to all the fun activities Denver has to offer! Ask about our move in specials this month!!!



Featuring:



-Large living room

-NEW plank floors

-New Stainless appliances with Quartz Counters

-Gas Range

-Tiled Shower

-Washer/dryer onsIte

-New Double Pane windows

-Carport

-Walking Distance to City Park, King Soopers, Denver Museum, and the Zoo!

-Whole Foods, Trader Joe's are just minutes away.

-All the Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a short drive away



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $35.00

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, RUBS- $105



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.