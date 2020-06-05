All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1435 Jersey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1435 Jersey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1435 Jersey Street

1435 North Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1435 North Jersey Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

Luxury Denver living in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, Park Hill! Blocks from everything you could want. Ride your bike to work, Walk a block to the grocery store, Amazing restaurants and bars all around you!!

First come, First served! We have several floor plans to choose from.

This very charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment is located at 1435 Jersey St, Denver, CO 80220. These newly remodeled luxury apartments boast all the contemporary looks you could ask for! Show off to family and friends with the beautiful finishing touches throughout. You will feel right at home living at The Mayfield Apartments! Be close to all the fun activities Denver has to offer! Ask about our move in specials this month!!!

Featuring:

-Large living room
-NEW plank floors
-New Stainless appliances with Quartz Counters
-Gas Range
-Tiled Shower
-Washer/dryer onsIte
-New Double Pane windows
-Carport
-Walking Distance to City Park, King Soopers, Denver Museum, and the Zoo!
-Whole Foods, Trader Joe's are just minutes away.
-All the Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a short drive away

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $35.00
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, RUBS- $105

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Jersey Street have any available units?
1435 Jersey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Jersey Street have?
Some of 1435 Jersey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Jersey Street currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Jersey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Jersey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Jersey Street is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Jersey Street offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Jersey Street does offer parking.
Does 1435 Jersey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Jersey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Jersey Street have a pool?
No, 1435 Jersey Street does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Jersey Street have accessible units?
No, 1435 Jersey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Jersey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Jersey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University