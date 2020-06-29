All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1434 Franklin St

1434 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1434 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated One Bedroom in Cap Hill - Property Id: 161040

If you're tired of the same old same old, come experience authentic urban Denver living at 1435 Franklin. Our updated, light-filled studio and one-bedroom apartments are where you want to be. Cheesman Park, The Fillmore & The Ogden, Voodoo Donuts, Pete's Kitchen, and Watercourse Foods are all nearby. What are some of the other locals' favorites? Come check out our community and we'll let you in on some secrets. What's no secret is that we've got off-street parking, on-site laundry, and electronic controlled access, among other great features. We think you hear Cap Hill calling!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161040
Property Id 161040

(RLNE5383672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Franklin St have any available units?
1434 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Franklin St have?
Some of 1434 Franklin St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Franklin St offers parking.
Does 1434 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 1434 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1434 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
