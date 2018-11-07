All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1431 Humboldt St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1431 Humboldt St S
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1431 Humboldt St S

1431 Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1431 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Affordable Studio in Cap Hill - Property Id: 161023

If you're looking for open floor plans with lots of space, plenty of natural light, and great prices, you've come to the right place. Our 42 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments are in demand. Enjoy onsite laundry, off-street parking, a brand new resident lounge, and other amenities. Walk to your favorite Denver hot spots including Voodoo Doughnuts, Thump Coffee, Sancho's Broken Arrow, Lost Highway Brewing, Izu-Sushi, Bourbon Grill, King's Lounge, and many more. Come check out Cap Hill!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161023
Property Id 161023

(RLNE5382232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Humboldt St S have any available units?
1431 Humboldt St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Humboldt St S have?
Some of 1431 Humboldt St S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Humboldt St S currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Humboldt St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Humboldt St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Humboldt St S is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Humboldt St S offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Humboldt St S offers parking.
Does 1431 Humboldt St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Humboldt St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Humboldt St S have a pool?
No, 1431 Humboldt St S does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Humboldt St S have accessible units?
No, 1431 Humboldt St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Humboldt St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Humboldt St S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University