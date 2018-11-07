1431 Humboldt St S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Affordable Studio in Cap Hill - Property Id: 161023



If you're looking for open floor plans with lots of space, plenty of natural light, and great prices, you've come to the right place. Our 42 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments are in demand. Enjoy onsite laundry, off-street parking, a brand new resident lounge, and other amenities. Walk to your favorite Denver hot spots including Voodoo Doughnuts, Thump Coffee, Sancho's Broken Arrow, Lost Highway Brewing, Izu-Sushi, Bourbon Grill, King's Lounge, and many more. Come check out Cap Hill!

