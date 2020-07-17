1416 Newton St.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included parking bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Roomy, charming 4 bedroom (2 conforming, 2 non-conforming), 2 bath beauty in a great up and coming neighborhood! This home has beautiful vintage character with tons of space! Two living areas, large eat in kitchen, even an original claw foot tub in the bathroom! So much vintage charm! We are currently putting in brand new insulated windows, new carpet, and new interior paint! There is even a small side yard where you can have a small grill/BBQ and a small vegetable garden! W/D included!



This home is in a great location and is close to downtown, Sloan's Lake, public transportation, parks, and schools. Off street parking behind the unit, and street parking as well.



*Pet friendly-Small Dog or Cat OK!



*All utilities paid by tenant, trash provided by City of Denver.



*Not accepting Section 8 at this unit-as 2 bedrooms are non-conforming with no egress windows.



Come take a look and make it your home!