All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1416 Newton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1416 Newton St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

1416 Newton St.

1416 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1416 Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Roomy, charming 4 bedroom (2 conforming, 2 non-conforming), 2 bath beauty in a great up and coming neighborhood! This home has beautiful vintage character with tons of space! Two living areas, large eat in kitchen, even an original claw foot tub in the bathroom! So much vintage charm! We are currently putting in brand new insulated windows, new carpet, and new interior paint! There is even a small side yard where you can have a small grill/BBQ and a small vegetable garden! W/D included!

This home is in a great location and is close to downtown, Sloan's Lake, public transportation, parks, and schools. Off street parking behind the unit, and street parking as well.

*Pet friendly-Small Dog or Cat OK!

*All utilities paid by tenant, trash provided by City of Denver.

*Not accepting Section 8 at this unit-as 2 bedrooms are non-conforming with no egress windows.

Come take a look and make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Newton St. have any available units?
1416 Newton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Newton St. have?
Some of 1416 Newton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Newton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Newton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Newton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1416 Newton St. is pet friendly.
Does 1416 Newton St. offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Newton St. offers parking.
Does 1416 Newton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Newton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Newton St. have a pool?
No, 1416 Newton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Newton St. have accessible units?
No, 1416 Newton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Newton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 Newton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University