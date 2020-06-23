All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1415 Cook St

1415 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd099b60fe ----
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED STUDIO APARTMENT NEAR CITY PARK! FREE HIGH SPEED WIFI INCLUDED!

AVAILABLE APRIL 11th!!

1415 Cook #204
12-Month Lease
$950 Rent
$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and WIFI. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
$400 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee (per person)
NO PETS, PLEASE!

~Spacious Studio
~Newly Renovated Kitchen Appliances
~Newly Renovated Bathroom
~Tons of Natural Light
~Parking available: $50/month

Contact Us
RIO Real Estate Management
Leasing
303-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1415 Cook #204). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME AVAILABILITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Cook St have any available units?
1415 Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Cook St have?
Some of 1415 Cook St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Cook St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Cook St pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Cook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1415 Cook St offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Cook St does offer parking.
Does 1415 Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Cook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Cook St have a pool?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Cook St have accessible units?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Cook St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Cook St does not have units with dishwashers.
