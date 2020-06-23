1415 Cook St

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cd099b60fe ----

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED STUDIO APARTMENT NEAR CITY PARK! FREE HIGH SPEED WIFI INCLUDED!



AVAILABLE APRIL 11th!!



1415 Cook #204

12-Month Lease

$950 Rent

$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat and WIFI. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)

$400 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee (per person)

NO PETS, PLEASE!



~Spacious Studio

~Newly Renovated Kitchen Appliances

~Newly Renovated Bathroom

~Tons of Natural Light

~Parking available: $50/month



Contact Us

RIO Real Estate Management

Leasing

303-733-0487

leasing@rio-realestate.com



*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *



If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1415 Cook #204). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.



Thank you very much for your time and interest!



CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME AVAILABILITY!