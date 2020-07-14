1410 South Ash Street

Amenities

Available for flexible lease.

All New, Completely Remodeled Upper Unit in 4-plex with an unbeatable location. Convenient southeast Denver location; within just 2-3 blocks of retail, restaurants, grocers and public transportation. Light rail within blocks. Close proximity to DU & Cherry Creek Area with easy access to I-25 and Colorado Blvd for commuting.

This great unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, all wood and tile floors,parking in back alley-way.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal, Heat will be billed at a flat monthly utility rent of $100.00/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets will not be considered at this time.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $850, Available 9/17/18



Contact us to schedule a showing.