1410 South Ash Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1410 South Ash Street

1410 South Ash Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 South Ash Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for flexible lease.
All New, Completely Remodeled Upper Unit in 4-plex with an unbeatable location. Convenient southeast Denver location; within just 2-3 blocks of retail, restaurants, grocers and public transportation. Light rail within blocks. Close proximity to DU & Cherry Creek Area with easy access to I-25 and Colorado Blvd for commuting.
This great unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, all wood and tile floors,parking in back alley-way.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal, Heat will be billed at a flat monthly utility rent of $100.00/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets will not be considered at this time.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $850, Available 9/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

