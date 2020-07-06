1401 Columbine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congress_Park,_Denver



Additional Photos

https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5946553430485345217?authkey=CNrMp9fLrZrFfA



Virtual Tour

https://youtu.be/o8PLM-rT898

Please call or text 303.532.4862 x 104 or email leasing@blueshiftres.com if interested.



Roommates over 2 adults are not preferred however Roommate occupants will be entertained at an additional charge of $150 / month per occupant.



Arts and Crafts 20's Home private sun porch. Southern Entry. Private back yard, Amazing wood work High Ceilings And Over-sized Windows With Lots Of Natural Light .. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout . Ample Wall Space To Display Your Favorite Artwork .. The Kitchen Offers Plenty Of Cabinets And Counter Space For Cooking And Entertaining, Fresh Neutral Colors .. . Walking Distance To Many Hip Restaurants on Colfax .. Easy Access To I-25, Light Rail, 6th Ave.



Single off-street parking place or street parking. No garage parking available.



Radiator heat. Single cat allowed, no dogs period.

20s constructed Arts and Crafts home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Amazing woodwork and fixtures throughout. Working wood fireplace. Steam heat. Washer / dryer in unit. Basement storage. Back yard. No Pets allowed



The property has a ridiculous amount of closet and general storage space, great sound barrier between upstairs and downstairs - You can cook and watch action films without waking kids. Bottom floor bedrooms are great as guest rooms. Great sun light. Holds a good steady temperature. Not drafty. Great water pressure.