Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1401 Columbine Street

Location

1401 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location Information

Additional Photos

Please call or text 303.532.4862 x 104 or email leasing@blueshiftres.com if interested.

Roommates over 2 adults are not preferred however Roommate occupants will be entertained at an additional charge of $150 / month per occupant.

Arts and Crafts 20's Home private sun porch. Southern Entry. Private back yard, Amazing wood work High Ceilings And Over-sized Windows With Lots Of Natural Light .. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout . Ample Wall Space To Display Your Favorite Artwork .. The Kitchen Offers Plenty Of Cabinets And Counter Space For Cooking And Entertaining, Fresh Neutral Colors .. . Walking Distance To Many Hip Restaurants on Colfax .. Easy Access To I-25, Light Rail, 6th Ave.

Single off-street parking place or street parking. No garage parking available.

Radiator heat. Single cat allowed, no dogs period.
20s constructed Arts and Crafts home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Amazing woodwork and fixtures throughout. Working wood fireplace. Steam heat. Washer / dryer in unit. Basement storage. Back yard. No Pets allowed

The property has a ridiculous amount of closet and general storage space, great sound barrier between upstairs and downstairs - You can cook and watch action films without waking kids. Bottom floor bedrooms are great as guest rooms. Great sun light. Holds a good steady temperature. Not drafty. Great water pressure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Columbine Street have any available units?
1401 Columbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Columbine Street have?
Some of 1401 Columbine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Columbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Columbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Columbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Columbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1401 Columbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Columbine Street offers parking.
Does 1401 Columbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Columbine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Columbine Street have a pool?
No, 1401 Columbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Columbine Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 Columbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Columbine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Columbine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

