Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

139 Glencoe St

139 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

139 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
****AVAILABLE NOW!****

This 2 bed, 3 bath and 4196 sqft home will not last long!!

Located right in the heart of one of Denver's finest neighborhoods just a half block to Robinson Park! This beautiful and unique home has incredible finishes. Starting with the gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel counters, Thermador professional cook top with plate warmer drawer, double ovens and walk in pantry. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with a custom bar with designer wine rack and granite counters, see-through fireplace, over 10 ft vaulted ceiling, and custom hardwood designer book cases.

The large master bedroom has a dream wall to wall closet and beautiful on suite bathroom with heated tile floors. There's even an office off of the master suite!

Don't forget to see the full finished basement with wet bar, 3rd bathroom, incredible storage room and much more!

Both the front and back yard are great spaces for relaxing and or entertaining.

Features:
-Appliances: refrigerator, double ovens, cook top with plate warmer drawer, dishwasher, microwave
-Attached 2 car garage
-Central Air Conditioning
-See-through fireplace
-Granite and steel counter tops throughout
-2 custom wet bars; main floor and basement
-Finished basement
-Washer and Dryer HOOK UPS only!

Will consider 1 dog with $500 pet deposit. No cats.

School District:Denver County 1
Carson Elementary
Hill Campus
George Washington

For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner at 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com.

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

