1387 Xavier Street

Amenities
Contemporary 2BD, 3BA Townhome with Office Space and Rooftop Deck, 3 Blocks from Sloan's Lake - New modern townhome with high end finishes throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. Top floor has bonus space that would act best as an office, as well as a rooftop deck with mountain views. Three blocks from Sloan's Lake and Sheridan dining and shopping. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
There are three bathrooms, one 1/2, one 3/4, and one full.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE5002350)