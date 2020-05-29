All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1387 Xavier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1387 Xavier Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1387 Xavier Street

1387 Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1387 Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contemporary 2BD, 3BA Townhome with Office Space and Rooftop Deck, 3 Blocks from Sloan's Lake - New modern townhome with high end finishes throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. Top floor has bonus space that would act best as an office, as well as a rooftop deck with mountain views. Three blocks from Sloan's Lake and Sheridan dining and shopping. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
There are three bathrooms, one 1/2, one 3/4, and one full.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE5002350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 Xavier Street have any available units?
1387 Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1387 Xavier Street have?
Some of 1387 Xavier Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
1387 Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 Xavier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1387 Xavier Street is pet friendly.
Does 1387 Xavier Street offer parking?
Yes, 1387 Xavier Street offers parking.
Does 1387 Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1387 Xavier Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 1387 Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 1387 Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 1387 Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1387 Xavier Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University