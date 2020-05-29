1387 Xavier Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contemporary 2BD, 3BA Townhome with Office Space and Rooftop Deck, 3 Blocks from Sloan's Lake - New modern townhome with high end finishes throughout. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with double sinks. Top floor has bonus space that would act best as an office, as well as a rooftop deck with mountain views. Three blocks from Sloan's Lake and Sheridan dining and shopping. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.

There are three bathrooms, one 1/2, one 3/4, and one full.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE5002350)