Denver, CO
1376 Pearl Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:36 PM

1376 Pearl Street

1376 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1376 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Welcome to this gorgeous studio, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 780 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, lots of closet space, ceiling fans, and a shared laundry space in the basement. Parking for this property is on the street.

Within walking distance are Fillmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre, Natural Grocers, 1Up, and many eateries. Close to Civic Center Park, Colorado State Capitol, Denver Central Library, Denver Art Museum, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and all Downtown Denver has to offer! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Speer Blvd, and Colorado Blvd.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

A flat rate of $75/month for utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Pearl Street have any available units?
1376 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1376 Pearl Street have?
Some of 1376 Pearl Street's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 1376 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1376 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 1376 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 1376 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 1376 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1376 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
