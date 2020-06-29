1376 Pearl Street

Amenities

parking stainless steel ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Welcome to this gorgeous studio, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 780 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, lots of closet space, ceiling fans, and a shared laundry space in the basement. Parking for this property is on the street.



Within walking distance are Fillmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre, Natural Grocers, 1Up, and many eateries. Close to Civic Center Park, Colorado State Capitol, Denver Central Library, Denver Art Museum, Cheesman Park, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and all Downtown Denver has to offer! Travel is easy with quick access to Colfax Ave, Speer Blvd, and Colorado Blvd.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



A flat rate of $75/month for utilities.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.