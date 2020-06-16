All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1375 High St B1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1375 High St B1
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1375 High St B1

1375 North High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1375 North High Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Unit B1 Available 09/24/19 Two Bedroom near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 146091

Stay where you play! Get used to easy access to premier live music, Denver's tastiest cuisine and 80 acres of greenspace. The Fillmore and The Odgen are just a 15-minute walk from your doorstep and Cheesman Park is one block south. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 97, you won't need a car to grab dinner, coffee or run most errands. Host friends for a BBQ while soaking up spectacular city and mountain views from the community rooftop or hit the town to redeem a variety of RedPeak Perks. When you live at 1375 High Street, you'll want to lease one of our one or two bedroom apartments for life!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146091p
Property Id 146091

(RLNE5084624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 High St B1 have any available units?
1375 High St B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1375 High St B1 currently offering any rent specials?
1375 High St B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 High St B1 pet-friendly?
No, 1375 High St B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1375 High St B1 offer parking?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not offer parking.
Does 1375 High St B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 High St B1 have a pool?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not have a pool.
Does 1375 High St B1 have accessible units?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 High St B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 High St B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 High St B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University