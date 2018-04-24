1356 Pearl St

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian Condo in Historic building and convenient Capital Hill location. Great floor plan with large master suite with huge walk in closet, hardwood floors throughout and a kitchen that opens nicely to the living room. Just a quick walk to civic center park, Downtown Denver, Colfax and it's great restaurants and bars. Reserved parking space, Storage Locker.



Rent includes heat, water, trash, sewer, 1 parking space, storage locker. No Smoking. Pet friendly. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



