All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1356 Pearl St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1356 Pearl St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

1356 Pearl St

1356 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1356 Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Victorian Condo in Historic building and convenient Capital Hill location. Great floor plan with large master suite with huge walk in closet, hardwood floors throughout and a kitchen that opens nicely to the living room. Just a quick walk to civic center park, Downtown Denver, Colfax and it's great restaurants and bars. Reserved parking space, Storage Locker.

Rent includes heat, water, trash, sewer, 1 parking space, storage locker. No Smoking. Pet friendly. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Secured Building, Storage Locker, Hardwood Floors, Reserved Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Pearl St have any available units?
1356 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Pearl St have?
Some of 1356 Pearl St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Pearl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Pearl St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 Pearl St is pet friendly.
Does 1356 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Pearl St offers parking.
Does 1356 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1356 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1356 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Pearl St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University