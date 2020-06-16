All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

1353 Lipan Street

1353 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960327.

This historic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 855 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a beautiful living room, a main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the porch or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Bike Trail and Lincoln Park . Also nearby are King Soopers, Denver Art Museum, Bellco Theatre, Denver Pavilions, Performing Arts Center, Pepsi Cente, Invesco Field, Larimer Aquare and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Fairview Elementary School, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Community Collage of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver.

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Lipan Street have any available units?
1353 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 Lipan Street have?
Some of 1353 Lipan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1353 Lipan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1353 Lipan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Lipan Street offers parking.
Does 1353 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Lipan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 1353 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 1353 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Lipan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
