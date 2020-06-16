1353 Lipan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This historic 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 855 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a beautiful living room, a main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property are 2 reserved parking spots.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the porch or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Bike Trail and Lincoln Park . Also nearby are King Soopers, Denver Art Museum, Bellco Theatre, Denver Pavilions, Performing Arts Center, Pepsi Cente, Invesco Field, Larimer Aquare and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Fairview Elementary School, Metropolitan State University of Denver, Community Collage of Denver, and University of Colorado Denver.



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960327.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.