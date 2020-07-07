All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

1344 North Gaylord Street

1344 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
You won't find another place like this top floor Cap Hill/Congress Park condo that’s been completely remodeled. It comes with TWO off street tandem parking spaces, an in-unit washer/dryer unit, and a location that can't be beat. Walk to Cheeseman, City Park, and all your favorite hotspots in Congress Park, Cap Hill, Cheeseman, and downtown. With stainless appliances, tons of storage for everything from your bikes to your skis, plus historic charm mixed with a totally modern feel, there’s no other place like this in the area. The spa shower in the master suite will be your new favorite oasis. Plus the walk in closet is a rare find. Say “goodbye” to the usual and “hello” to a place as unique as you are! Serious inquiries only. Deposit, 1st month rent, and credit/background check required. Flexible move in date between 7/1/2020 and 8/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 North Gaylord Street have any available units?
1344 North Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 North Gaylord Street have?
Some of 1344 North Gaylord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 North Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 North Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 North Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 North Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 1344 North Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1344 North Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 1344 North Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 North Gaylord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 North Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 1344 North Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1344 North Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 North Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 North Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 North Gaylord Street has units with dishwashers.

