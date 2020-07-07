1344 North Gaylord Street

Amenities

You won't find another place like this top floor Cap Hill/Congress Park condo that’s been completely remodeled. It comes with TWO off street tandem parking spaces, an in-unit washer/dryer unit, and a location that can't be beat. Walk to Cheeseman, City Park, and all your favorite hotspots in Congress Park, Cap Hill, Cheeseman, and downtown. With stainless appliances, tons of storage for everything from your bikes to your skis, plus historic charm mixed with a totally modern feel, there’s no other place like this in the area. The spa shower in the master suite will be your new favorite oasis. Plus the walk in closet is a rare find. Say “goodbye” to the usual and “hello” to a place as unique as you are! Serious inquiries only. Deposit, 1st month rent, and credit/background check required. Flexible move in date between 7/1/2020 and 8/1/2020.