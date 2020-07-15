All apartments in Denver
1341 Washington St. #1

1341 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1341 Washington St. #1 Available 04/10/20 Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment in Capitol Hill! Available April 10th! - To schedule a showing of this unit, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 735-2809!

Available April 10th is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground level apartment unit for rent in prime Denver location in Cap Hill. Walking distance to various stores, restaurants, parks, and grocery stores, and parks!

This unit comes with a stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash! Exposed brick wall adds loads of character, with hardwood floors. Storage unit in basement included, unit within a secured building, free community laundry onsite, & off street parking included! Relaxing community outdoor space for those great sunny Colorado days!

Rent is $1,320/month and includes all utilities (electricity, gas, water, sewer & trash). Resident is only responsible for cable and internet. Minimum deposit of $1,320.

Pets are negotiable at this property - there is a $500 non-refundable pet fee (up to 2 pets) and $50 pet rent/month.

**Photos of similar unit, schedule today to view the unit!***

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to leasing@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5659337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

