1338 Speer Blvd 1B.1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub yoga

TWO MONTHS FREE: One Bedroom w/ Reserved Parking - Property Id: 239752



>>TWO MONTHS FREE!<< Plus Look & Lease to receive WAIVED ADMIN FEES and save $240.00. New June 2019 build, spacious one bedroom with many floorplans available.



ELEVATE YOUR SENSE OF STYLE:

Apartments designed to complement your night and day lifestyle. frame for good taste. Open layouts, modern finishes and lots of natural light all come together to create a space you'll be proud to call home!



Unique Property Features:

EXPANSIVE TWO-STORY FITNESS FACILITY

YOGA/SPIN STUDIO & ON-DEMAND CLASSES

LUXURIOUS POOL & SPA W/ LOUNGE

GAMEROOM WITH POOL TABLES

DEMONSTRATION KITCHEN & DINING LOUNGE

RESERVED 2-LEVEL PARKING GARAGE

BICYCLE/SKI REPAIR & STORAGE

LIVE/WORK TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE

PET SPA & GROOMING STATION

CONFERENCE SPACES & INDIVIDUAL WORK STATIONS

CAR CHARGING STATIONS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES



Apartment Interiors:

STAINLESS APPLIANCES: ELECTRIC & GAS RANGES

ELECTRONIC LOCK SYSTEM,

BALCONIES & PRIVATE PATIOS

QUARTZ & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS + DESIGNER BACKSPLASH W/ IN-HOME WASHER & DRYER

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239752

Property Id 239752



(RLNE5713556)