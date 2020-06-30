1334 S Raritan St

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ruby Hill, available Mar 1st 2020. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage shed, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Is pet-friendly. $1,846/mo, $1,846 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



The house is about 4 blocks from Ruby Hill park where they have free concerts in the summer but it stays quiet where the house is. The neighborhood is quiet and family oriented and South Broadway where you have plenty of Restaurants, Bars, Shopping etc as well as Lightrail about a 1 mile or so East and about 1 mile West is Federal Blvd where you can find authentic Pho, Thai, Mexican and Chinese restaurants. It's about 5 miles or 15 minutes to Downtown Denver and there is a bike trail along Platte River a couple blocks away as well as Chain Reaction Brewery.



The front of the house has the living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the middle of the house is a good sized kitchen and the back of the house has a smaller living room type area with the washer and dryer separated off in its own closed off space. The back bedroom has an ensuite 3/4 bathroom in the back of the house just off of the smaller living room area. There is plenty of parking in front of the house and in the driveway.