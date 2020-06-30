All apartments in Denver
1334 S Raritan St
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1334 S Raritan St

1334 South Raritan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 South Raritan Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ruby Hill, available Mar 1st 2020. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage shed, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Is pet-friendly. $1,846/mo, $1,846 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

The house is about 4 blocks from Ruby Hill park where they have free concerts in the summer but it stays quiet where the house is. The neighborhood is quiet and family oriented and South Broadway where you have plenty of Restaurants, Bars, Shopping etc as well as Lightrail about a 1 mile or so East and about 1 mile West is Federal Blvd where you can find authentic Pho, Thai, Mexican and Chinese restaurants. It's about 5 miles or 15 minutes to Downtown Denver and there is a bike trail along Platte River a couple blocks away as well as Chain Reaction Brewery.

The front of the house has the living room, 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the middle of the house is a good sized kitchen and the back of the house has a smaller living room type area with the washer and dryer separated off in its own closed off space. The back bedroom has an ensuite 3/4 bathroom in the back of the house just off of the smaller living room area. There is plenty of parking in front of the house and in the driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 S Raritan St have any available units?
1334 S Raritan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 S Raritan St have?
Some of 1334 S Raritan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 S Raritan St currently offering any rent specials?
1334 S Raritan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 S Raritan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 S Raritan St is pet friendly.
Does 1334 S Raritan St offer parking?
Yes, 1334 S Raritan St offers parking.
Does 1334 S Raritan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 S Raritan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 S Raritan St have a pool?
No, 1334 S Raritan St does not have a pool.
Does 1334 S Raritan St have accessible units?
No, 1334 S Raritan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 S Raritan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 S Raritan St has units with dishwashers.

