Last updated November 5 2019 at 5:44 PM

1325 S Garfield St

1325 South Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
This house has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the formal living room with lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors. As you continue you will find the over sized kitchen with a large eating area and lots of cabinets and counter space. Also, on this level are two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Off the kitchen you will find a deck overlooking your private backyard which is the perfect place for relaxing. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement featuring a huge family room, library with built in shelving, another bedroom and full bath. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 S Garfield St have any available units?
1325 S Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 S Garfield St have?
Some of 1325 S Garfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 S Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1325 S Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 S Garfield St pet-friendly?
No, 1325 S Garfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1325 S Garfield St offer parking?
No, 1325 S Garfield St does not offer parking.
Does 1325 S Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 S Garfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 S Garfield St have a pool?
No, 1325 S Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1325 S Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 1325 S Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 S Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 S Garfield St has units with dishwashers.
