1325 S Garfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

This house has so much space you will fall in love instantly!! As you enter you will find the formal living room with lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors. As you continue you will find the over sized kitchen with a large eating area and lots of cabinets and counter space. Also, on this level are two nicely sized bedrooms and a full bath and laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Off the kitchen you will find a deck overlooking your private backyard which is the perfect place for relaxing. Downstairs you will find a fully finished basement featuring a huge family room, library with built in shelving, another bedroom and full bath. Close to dining, shopping and more!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com