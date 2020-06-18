All apartments in Denver
1320 Garfield St

1320 North Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1320 North Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6fd26b4056 ----
*$500 Off Your First Month!

- Sunny top-floor unit
- Free WiFi
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood flooring
- Track lighting
- Less than 2 blocks from Sprouts Farmer\'s Market
- Easy walk to Trader Joe\'s
- Laundry onsite

$45 Application fee
$35 Monthly utility fee (covers use of water, recycling, heat, trash, and sewer). Tenant billed separately for electric.
$600 Security deposit
$50/Month for assigned parking

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Located Near:
Sully\'s New York Pizza, Sprouts, Daily Scoop, TAG Burger, Shells & Sauce, National Jewish Health, Sienna Wine Bar & Small Plates, Mezcal, Cerebral Brewing, Steve\'s Snappin\' Dogs, Lost Lake Lounge, Milkroll Creamery, Humble Pie Store, Enzo End\'s Pizzeria, PS Lounge, Tommy\'s Thai, Heidi\'s Brooklyn Deli, Bastien\'s, Bluebird Theater, Hollywood Nails, Trader Joe\'s, Denver Botanic Gardens, To the End Bistro, The Goose, Kitchen Table BBQ and Comfort Food, Fat Sully\'s Pizza, Denver Biscuit Company, City Park, Congress Park, Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Cheesman Park, Atomic Provisions, Trattoria Stella, Hooked on Colfax, Babooshka, Ogden Theatre, Fillmore Auditorium, Congress Park Taproom, and so much more!

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods Today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Garfield St have any available units?
1320 Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Garfield St have?
Some of 1320 Garfield St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Garfield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St does offer parking.
Does 1320 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Garfield St have a pool?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Garfield St has units with dishwashers.
