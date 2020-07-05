All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:28 PM

13191 Olmsted Pl

13191 Olmsted Pl · No Longer Available
Location

13191 Olmsted Pl, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1302e7a023 ----
This home has been freshly updated with a new carpet and paint. 3 bedrooms with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living rooms and plenty of living space. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Huge fenced backyard with an additional storage shed.

Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites***

Full Finished Basement
Large Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have any available units?
13191 Olmsted Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 13191 Olmsted Pl have?
Some of 13191 Olmsted Pl's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13191 Olmsted Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13191 Olmsted Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13191 Olmsted Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13191 Olmsted Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl offer parking?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have a pool?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have accessible units?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13191 Olmsted Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13191 Olmsted Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

