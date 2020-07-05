13191 Olmsted Pl

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1302e7a023 ----

This home has been freshly updated with a new carpet and paint. 3 bedrooms with a 4th non-conforming bedroom in the basement, 2 bathrooms, 2 large living rooms and plenty of living space. Nice open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Huge fenced backyard with an additional storage shed.



Rent includes sewer, trash/recycling. Tenant pays for Water, Gas, Electricity and is responsible for lawn care. Dog Friendly, No Cats please. $50 Application Fee per adult. First Month, Deposit and $100 Admin/Move In fee due prior to move in.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites***



Full Finished Basement

Large Yard