1313 Steele Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby media room pet friendly sauna

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Congress Park will welcome you with 1,068 square feet of living space!



This Holland House condo has a very spacious living room and 2 oversized bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes with newer appliances tons of cabinet space, and there are updated light fixtures. There are 3 balconies with incredible west and south facing views, as well as great natural light!



The unit includes one covered parking spot, air-conditioning, heating, hardwood floors, large closets, plenty of storage and granite countertops. The building gives you access to a sauna, club room, shared laundry, nice building lobby and a great rooftop patio that's the perfect place to enjoy the amazing Colorado views.



Within walking distance of many sought out locations and parks. Take a stroll over to City park, or the Denver Zoo, Cheesman and Congress Park, and the Denver Botanical Gardens. Easy Access to Colfax where you can find, the Bluebird Theater, Tattered Cover Book Store, Ogden Theatre, The Fillmore and more! A quick drive to Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and all of Denver's great neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, City Park, Five Points, LODO, RINO and more!



Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Utilities are a flat $100.



