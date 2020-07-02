All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:44 PM

1313 Steele Street

1313 North Steele Street
Location

1313 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
media room
pet friendly
sauna
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Congress Park will welcome you with 1,068 square feet of living space!

This Holland House condo has a very spacious living room and 2 oversized bedrooms with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen comes with newer appliances tons of cabinet space, and there are updated light fixtures. There are 3 balconies with incredible west and south facing views, as well as great natural light!

The unit includes one covered parking spot, air-conditioning, heating, hardwood floors, large closets, plenty of storage and granite countertops. The building gives you access to a sauna, club room, shared laundry, nice building lobby and a great rooftop patio that's the perfect place to enjoy the amazing Colorado views.

Within walking distance of many sought out locations and parks. Take a stroll over to City park, or the Denver Zoo, Cheesman and Congress Park, and the Denver Botanical Gardens. Easy Access to Colfax where you can find, the Bluebird Theater, Tattered Cover Book Store, Ogden Theatre, The Fillmore and more! A quick drive to Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and all of Denver's great neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, City Park, Five Points, LODO, RINO and more!

Small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Utilities are a flat $100.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Steele Street have any available units?
1313 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Steele Street have?
Some of 1313 Steele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Steele Street offers parking.
Does 1313 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Steele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.

