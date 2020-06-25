1313 N Locust St

Amenities

Wonderfully cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath/study single family home located in Mayfair, only a block from Monaco and 2 blocks from Colfax. This house is conveniently located close to bus lines and public transportation that make downtown Denver very accessible, for those with or without a car. It is close to both I-70 and I-25. It is one of many houses on the block with a detached garage, but the ONLY one on the block with a detached 2 car garage, and includes an extra parking spot next to the garage, allowing room for 3 cars.



The house is walking distance from Safeway, King Soopers, Starbucks, Qdoba, Chase Bank, and so much more!



