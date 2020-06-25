All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1313 N Locust St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1313 N Locust St
Last updated April 5 2019 at 7:05 AM

1313 N Locust St

1313 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1313 Locust Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath/study single family home located in Mayfair, only a block from Monaco and 2 blocks from Colfax. This house is conveniently located close to bus lines and public transportation that make downtown Denver very accessible, for those with or without a car. It is close to both I-70 and I-25. It is one of many houses on the block with a detached garage, but the ONLY one on the block with a detached 2 car garage, and includes an extra parking spot next to the garage, allowing room for 3 cars.

The house is walking distance from Safeway, King Soopers, Starbucks, Qdoba, Chase Bank, and so much more!

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 N Locust St have any available units?
1313 N Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1313 N Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
1313 N Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 N Locust St pet-friendly?
No, 1313 N Locust St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1313 N Locust St offer parking?
Yes, 1313 N Locust St offers parking.
Does 1313 N Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 N Locust St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 N Locust St have a pool?
No, 1313 N Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 1313 N Locust St have accessible units?
No, 1313 N Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 N Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 N Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 N Locust St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1313 N Locust St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University