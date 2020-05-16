Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage online portal

1311 Jackson St Available 07/01/20 Stunning 2BD, 2.5BA Townhome in Congress Park with Large Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - This newly built home has a sleek, modern interior featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, large bedrooms, and a 5-piece master bathroom. Enjoy having both a private balcony, as well as a 400+ square foot rooftop deck with a gas grill, perfect for personal enjoyment or entertaining. Exceptionally located near several of Denver's most popular parks, as well as other desirable neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



*Available Furnished



Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1LB9wY1XYU&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets negotiable

*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



