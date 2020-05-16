All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1311 Jackson St

1311 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
1311 Jackson St Available 07/01/20 Stunning 2BD, 2.5BA Townhome in Congress Park with Large Rooftop Deck, and 2-Car Garage - This newly built home has a sleek, modern interior featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, large bedrooms, and a 5-piece master bathroom. Enjoy having both a private balcony, as well as a 400+ square foot rooftop deck with a gas grill, perfect for personal enjoyment or entertaining. Exceptionally located near several of Denver's most popular parks, as well as other desirable neighborhoods like Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, and more. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

*Available Furnished

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1LB9wY1XYU&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets negotiable
*There is a $25 monthly fee covering water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5805848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Jackson St have any available units?
1311 Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Jackson St have?
Some of 1311 Jackson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Jackson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Jackson St does offer parking.
Does 1311 Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 Jackson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Jackson St have a pool?
No, 1311 Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 1311 Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
