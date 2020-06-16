1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available October 2019. Great 2-bed, 2.5 bath condo for only $1800 per month in Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood adjacent the Cherry Creek and trails and Garland Park. If you enjoy getting out to parks or hiking/biking trails, this is a great location! This condo includes two covered parking spaces in the available garage, washer and dryer in unit, newer laminate faux wood floors throughout living area and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Both the master and guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The master bath has in-floor radiant heat. The kitchen has quartz counters with stainless steel appliances.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings.



Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.



AVAILABLE October 2019. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are included. Cats negotiable with pet deposits and additional pet rent. NO Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Gross monthly income must be three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record.