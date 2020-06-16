All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B

1310 S Monaco Street Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1310 S Monaco Street Pkwy, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available October 2019. Great 2-bed, 2.5 bath condo for only $1800 per month in Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood adjacent the Cherry Creek and trails and Garland Park. If you enjoy getting out to parks or hiking/biking trails, this is a great location! This condo includes two covered parking spaces in the available garage, washer and dryer in unit, newer laminate faux wood floors throughout living area and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Both the master and guest bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. The master bath has in-floor radiant heat. The kitchen has quartz counters with stainless steel appliances.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.

AVAILABLE October 2019. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water, sewer and trash are included. Cats negotiable with pet deposits and additional pet rent. NO Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Gross monthly income must be three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have any available units?
1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have?
Some of 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offers parking.
Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have a pool?
No, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 S Monaco Pkwy Apt B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University