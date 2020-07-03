1302 Columbine St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/702308e074 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease Rent: $1400 Security Deposit: $600 (upon full approval) Tenant billed back for all utilities except electric billed independently through Xcel $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Apartment Features: Tiled back-splash Contemporary wall colors Designer lighting Built-in desks Built-in tiled dining counters w/ Energy-efficient windows-Microwave & dishwasher Ceiling fans On-site laundry facilities Controlled access Bike racks Basic wireless Internet You have some amazing neighboring restaurants, including Diedrich Coffee and Liks Ice Cream plus Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek shopping district, Congress and Cheesman Park. Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, One Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bed, 2 BD, 2 BR, Thanks for your interest! :) Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *