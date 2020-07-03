All apartments in Denver
1302 Columbine St

1302 Columbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Columbine Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/702308e074 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease Rent: $1400 Security Deposit: $600 (upon full approval) Tenant billed back for all utilities except electric billed independently through Xcel $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Apartment Features: Tiled back-splash Contemporary wall colors Designer lighting Built-in desks Built-in tiled dining counters w/ Energy-efficient windows-Microwave & dishwasher Ceiling fans On-site laundry facilities Controlled access Bike racks Basic wireless Internet You have some amazing neighboring restaurants, including Diedrich Coffee and Liks Ice Cream plus Denver Botanic Gardens, Cherry Creek shopping district, Congress and Cheesman Park. Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, One Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bed, 2 BD, 2 BR, Thanks for your interest! :) Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Columbine St have any available units?
1302 Columbine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Columbine St have?
Some of 1302 Columbine St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Columbine St currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Columbine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Columbine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Columbine St is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Columbine St offer parking?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Columbine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Columbine St have a pool?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Columbine St have accessible units?
No, 1302 Columbine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Columbine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Columbine St has units with dishwashers.

