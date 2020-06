Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill hot tub

Shared rental. Roomate wanted. Centrally located close to Denver International Airport (DIA). Looking for working professionals to share this rental. 4 level beautiful all inclusive fully furnished home. Upper room on same floor as Master has Queen bed for $800 per month with shared bath. 3rd level boasts comfortable living room, dining room and kitchen area. 2nd level has awesome workout area! This great property has and upper and lower patio for grilling as well as a hot tub! Basement studio private kitchen 650 sq ft for $900 per month.

No Pets Allowed



