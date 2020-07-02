1300 Pennsylvania St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbd408401d ----

Renovations are complete and this loft is ready for new tenants. Updates include a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom for this Historic Loft available in the heart of Capitol Hill. The great open floor plan leaves a blank canvas for an office set up, or loft style living. Freshly finished concrete floors, large windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed brick. Kitchen features large open island, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. Brand new cabinets, pendant lights, and plenty of outlets including USB ports for powering up. Bathroom features large walk-in shower with new tile, rain shower faucet. Unit also includes Air Conditioning.



The Penn Garage Loft historic building features some very convenient fellow tenants - Pablo's Coffee and SubCulture Sub Shop featuring Subs, Salads, Cocktails and Beer, and a great outdoor patio in front of the building. Just blocks from Downtown, this loft is in the heart of all the action.



Important Details: No pets please. Unit and Building do not have Laundry services. Unit does not include parking. Rent includes Water, Trash and Sewer. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity and any extras.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



A/C

Concrete Floors

Exposed Brick

Historic Building

Loft Style Living

Renovated

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Shower