Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Please note this is a 2 year lease***



Remodeled, Clean, quiet, 2 story house located four blocks from Sloan's lake, walking distance to shopping and light rail station.



Located 1 block east of Sheridan and two blocks south of W. Colfax in Denver.

1700 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. No smoking. Pets depending on approval and additional deposit.



Included:

Brand new kitchen with new appliances

New carpet and tile

Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Central air

Fenced yard



(RLNE4858007)