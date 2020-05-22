1270 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Platt Park will welcome you with 2,128 square feet of living space!



The lovely kitchen comes complete with a pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stained glass windows, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a recently remodeled finished basement, and a spacious living and dining room. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced in yard that is perfect for gardening. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Sprouts Market, Pearl Street, and tons of shops and restaurants on Broadway. Also nearby is Washington Park, D.U, and Downtown Travel is easy with quick access to the light rail and I-25.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



**Flexible lease terms available**



