All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1270 South Lincoln Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1270 South Lincoln Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1270 South Lincoln Street

1270 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Platt Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1270 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Platt Park will welcome you with 2,128 square feet of living space!

The lovely kitchen comes complete with a pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a stove. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stained glass windows, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a recently remodeled finished basement, and a spacious living and dining room. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced in yard that is perfect for gardening. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Sprouts Market, Pearl Street, and tons of shops and restaurants on Broadway. Also nearby is Washington Park, D.U, and Downtown Travel is easy with quick access to the light rail and I-25.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

**Flexible lease terms available**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
1270 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 1270 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1270 South Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 1270 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 1270 South Lincoln Street does offer parking.
Does 1270 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1270 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1270 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1270 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 1270 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1270 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University