1253 Yuma Street - 101

Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new 55+ Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout, brand new appliances, plenty of room at 1200 square feet. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Each unit has laundry hookups, no more sharing or going to the laundry mat! Beautiful views, and very near to grocery, post office, churches, and restaurants. Contact us today, as these units will rent out quickly!