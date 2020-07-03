All apartments in Denver
1253 Yuma Street - 101

1253 North Yuma Street · No Longer Available
Location

1253 North Yuma Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
new construction
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new 55+ Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout, brand new appliances, plenty of room at 1200 square feet. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Each unit has laundry hookups, no more sharing or going to the laundry mat! Beautiful views, and very near to grocery, post office, churches, and restaurants. Contact us today, as these units will rent out quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have any available units?
1253 Yuma Street - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have?
Some of 1253 Yuma Street - 101's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Yuma Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Yuma Street - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Yuma Street - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 offer parking?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

