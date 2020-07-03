All apartments in Denver
1250 Logan Street

1250 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeb5bd3069 ---- Beautiful studio located in a great area close to Downtown Denver! Walk or bike to Trader Joe's, Tokyo Joe's, Jelly's, restaurants, bars, entertainment, transportation and much more! AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 6TH!! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@RIO-realestate.com 1250 Logan #205 12-Month Lease $975.00 Rent $25 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge. tenant billed independently for metered electricity and heat use.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Reserved Parking Spot Available: $75/month! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History *Deposit subject to change pending results of background check We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing | Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@RIO-realestate.com If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1250 Logan #205). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Logan Street have any available units?
1250 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1250 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Logan Street offers parking.
Does 1250 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 1250 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

