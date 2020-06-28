125 E Exposition Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Location Location Location. Check out this incredible row home in Central Denver - Incredible location just a block from Broadway and the I/25 Highway this little row home is just a few minute drive to downtown Denver or the Cherry Creek shopping area.



This turn of the century row home offers a lovely blend of charm and comfort, and a stellar opportunity to live in the coveted West Wash Park. This cozy gem has an original decorative fireplace, skylights for beautiful natural light, and the original wood floors. 2 armoires recently added in the bedroom increase the closet space and are included with the home. The eat in kitchen features a gas range, and adjoining pantry/mud room area with closet. An additional 150+ sq. ft in the unfinished basement offers plenty of storage, washer/dryer combo included, and add'l crawl space. Private back patio for relaxation and summer BBQs, and a large shared yard. Updated plumbing and electrical panel for peace of mind.



Convenient walking or biking distance to Wash Park, shops and restaurants on South Broadway & S. Pearl, I-25 and the light rail station.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392133)