All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
125 E Exposition Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
125 E Exposition Ave
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

125 E Exposition Ave

125 East Exposition Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

125 East Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Location Location Location. Check out this incredible row home in Central Denver - Incredible location just a block from Broadway and the I/25 Highway this little row home is just a few minute drive to downtown Denver or the Cherry Creek shopping area.

This turn of the century row home offers a lovely blend of charm and comfort, and a stellar opportunity to live in the coveted West Wash Park. This cozy gem has an original decorative fireplace, skylights for beautiful natural light, and the original wood floors. 2 armoires recently added in the bedroom increase the closet space and are included with the home. The eat in kitchen features a gas range, and adjoining pantry/mud room area with closet. An additional 150+ sq. ft in the unfinished basement offers plenty of storage, washer/dryer combo included, and add'l crawl space. Private back patio for relaxation and summer BBQs, and a large shared yard. Updated plumbing and electrical panel for peace of mind.

Convenient walking or biking distance to Wash Park, shops and restaurants on South Broadway & S. Pearl, I-25 and the light rail station.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 125 E Exposition Ave have any available units?
125 E Exposition Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 E Exposition Ave have?
Some of 125 E Exposition Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 E Exposition Ave currently offering any rent specials?
125 E Exposition Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 E Exposition Ave pet-friendly?
No, 125 E Exposition Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 125 E Exposition Ave offer parking?
No, 125 E Exposition Ave does not offer parking.
Does 125 E Exposition Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 E Exposition Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 E Exposition Ave have a pool?
No, 125 E Exposition Ave does not have a pool.
Does 125 E Exposition Ave have accessible units?
No, 125 E Exposition Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 125 E Exposition Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 E Exposition Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University