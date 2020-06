Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Townhome with rooftop deck and 2 blocks from light rail and a walking distance to Sloans lake. The space has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a 1-car attached garage (smaller cars with 2 additional off street spaces behind the unit) and a fabulous modern floor plan. There are also 2 patios off the living room and bottom floor along with 2 Juliet patios. The place faces lakewood dry gulch park and

a creek to the south.