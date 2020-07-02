1241 Pennsylvania St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60a8197052 ---- To schedule a showing please call Allison at (720) 935-1498. Available August 9th is this fabulous apartment in a historic Denver Square Mansion! Quite neighbors and clean area! This unit is a spacious, 650 sq. ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with shared fenced back yard, secured entrance, and street parking. This unit has a large living room that would work great as an office as well. Also included is a fridge, gas range, and on-site coin operated laundry. Rent is $1,325 per month and there is a minimum of $1,325 required for the security deposit. Electricity, water, sewer, trash, and gas are billed back at $50 per OCCUPANT per month! NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies and evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Fridge Gas Range On Site Coin Op Laundry