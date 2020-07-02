All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

1241 Pennsylvania St.

1241 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60a8197052 ---- To schedule a showing please call Allison at (720) 935-1498. Available August 9th is this fabulous apartment in a historic Denver Square Mansion! Quite neighbors and clean area! This unit is a spacious, 650 sq. ft, 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with shared fenced back yard, secured entrance, and street parking. This unit has a large living room that would work great as an office as well. Also included is a fridge, gas range, and on-site coin operated laundry. Rent is $1,325 per month and there is a minimum of $1,325 required for the security deposit. Electricity, water, sewer, trash, and gas are billed back at $50 per OCCUPANT per month! NO pets are accepted at this property. To apply: -$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website. -Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in. -We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line. To qualify: -No felonies -No evictions, automatic denial for felonies and evictions -Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements. Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/ Fridge Gas Range On Site Coin Op Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have any available units?
1241 Pennsylvania St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1241 Pennsylvania St. currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Pennsylvania St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Pennsylvania St. pet-friendly?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. offer parking?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not offer parking.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have a pool?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have accessible units?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 Pennsylvania St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 Pennsylvania St. does not have units with air conditioning.

