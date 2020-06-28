1241 Kearney St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**AVAILABLE September 25th!!**



This Mayfair Beauty will Not Last at This Price!



Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home in Mayfair. This 1800 sq ft ranch features refinished hardwood floors and a spacious living room with a wood-burning custom hearth fireplace. The kitchen has updated cabinets with plenty of storage space and back splash tile. The main floor has 2 sizable bedrooms and a full bath with a built in linen closet.



The finished basement has an spacious family room with BRAND NEW Carpet, a second wood-burning fireplace, fully updated custom-tile bathroom, a laundry room with washer/dryer, and 2 Additional Bonus/Study rooms.



A total of 6 Rooms!



Enjoy the very private backyard with covered patio right off of the attached 1 car garage!



Great location and walking distance to Mayfair Park, shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.



Features:

- Hardwood Floors - 2 Fireplaces - New Basement Carpet - Custom Tiled Bathroom - Bonus Room - Attached Garage - Air Conditioning - Washer/Dryer Included - Fantastic Backyard



Schools:

- Park Hill School (PK-5) - George Washington High



PETS: 1 dog under 40 pounds with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.



For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.