Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:36 AM

1241 Kearney St

1241 Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE September 25th!!**

This Mayfair Beauty will Not Last at This Price!

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home in Mayfair. This 1800 sq ft ranch features refinished hardwood floors and a spacious living room with a wood-burning custom hearth fireplace. The kitchen has updated cabinets with plenty of storage space and back splash tile. The main floor has 2 sizable bedrooms and a full bath with a built in linen closet.

The finished basement has an spacious family room with BRAND NEW Carpet, a second wood-burning fireplace, fully updated custom-tile bathroom, a laundry room with washer/dryer, and 2 Additional Bonus/Study rooms.

A total of 6 Rooms!

Enjoy the very private backyard with covered patio right off of the attached 1 car garage!

Great location and walking distance to Mayfair Park, shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.

Features:
- Hardwood Floors - 2 Fireplaces - New Basement Carpet - Custom Tiled Bathroom - Bonus Room - Attached Garage - Air Conditioning - Washer/Dryer Included - Fantastic Backyard

Schools:
- Park Hill School (PK-5) - George Washington High

PETS: 1 dog under 40 pounds with qualified applicant and owner approval. If approved, $350.00 refundable pet deposit required. NO CATS.

For Showings, please call or text Melanie Stoner 720-517-4198 or email Melanie@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 Kearney St have any available units?
1241 Kearney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 Kearney St have?
Some of 1241 Kearney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
1241 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 Kearney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 Kearney St is pet friendly.
Does 1241 Kearney St offer parking?
Yes, 1241 Kearney St offers parking.
Does 1241 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 Kearney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 1241 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 1241 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 1241 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.
