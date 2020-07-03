All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

1230 N Pennsylvania St

1230 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1230 North Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4c39a3048 ---- Gorgeous Victorian Home - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom - located on N. Pennsylvania St. Recently updated 2 Car garage Dark hardwood flooring Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Raised ceilings Large bright windows Spacious bathrooms Ample sized backyard $45 Application fee Tenant pays all utilities $3500 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today to schedule a showing! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1230 N Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1230 N Pennsylvania St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 N Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1230 N Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 N Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
No, 1230 N Pennsylvania St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 1230 N Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 N Pennsylvania St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1230 N Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1230 N Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 N Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 N Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

