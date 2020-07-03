1230 N Pennsylvania St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4c39a3048 ---- Gorgeous Victorian Home - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom - located on N. Pennsylvania St. Recently updated 2 Car garage Dark hardwood flooring Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances Raised ceilings Large bright windows Spacious bathrooms Ample sized backyard $45 Application fee Tenant pays all utilities $3500 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Thank you for viewing! Contact Deerwoods today to schedule a showing! (303)-756-3300