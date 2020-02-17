All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1226 E. 10th Ave #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1226 E. 10th Ave #301
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:14 AM

1226 E. 10th Ave #301

1226 East 10th Avenue · (720) 932-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1226 East 10th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Charming 1920s 1 bed, 1 bath apartment is only 2 blocks from Cheesman Park. This is a great spot within walking distance to local coffee shops (Thump, Novo, Buzz Cafe) restaurants and bars and tucked in the quietest area of Capitol Hill surrounded by beautiful homes and a quiet neighborhood.

The apartment has an updated kitchen and bath and new windows and is full of character. Original crown molding, hardwood floors, and original doors make for added charm. There is a washer/dryer combo in unit in addition to the coin operated washers and dryers in the basement of the building. There is additional storage locker in the basement in addition to a bike room. Off-Street parking is included and street parking is also available.

Small to medium sized dogs are allowed with a pet deposit of $150 and a pet fee of $30/month.
$75 utility fees (includes gas, heat, water and trash). Electric is paid directly to Utility company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have any available units?
1226 E. 10th Ave #301 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have?
Some of 1226 E. 10th Ave #301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1226 E. 10th Ave #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 is pet friendly.
Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 does offer parking.
Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have a pool?
No, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 E. 10th Ave #301 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1226 E. 10th Ave #301?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity