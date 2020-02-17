1226 E. 10th Ave #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking bike storage

Charming 1920s 1 bed, 1 bath apartment is only 2 blocks from Cheesman Park. This is a great spot within walking distance to local coffee shops (Thump, Novo, Buzz Cafe) restaurants and bars and tucked in the quietest area of Capitol Hill surrounded by beautiful homes and a quiet neighborhood.



The apartment has an updated kitchen and bath and new windows and is full of character. Original crown molding, hardwood floors, and original doors make for added charm. There is a washer/dryer combo in unit in addition to the coin operated washers and dryers in the basement of the building. There is additional storage locker in the basement in addition to a bike room. Off-Street parking is included and street parking is also available.



Small to medium sized dogs are allowed with a pet deposit of $150 and a pet fee of $30/month.

$75 utility fees (includes gas, heat, water and trash). Electric is paid directly to Utility company.