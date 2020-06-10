All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1225 Saint Paul
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

1225 Saint Paul

1225 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/938f7b206c ---- Fantastic Denver Square gem on one of Congress Park?s best blocks. From the 200 sf hardwood floor porch, to the original woodwork in the foyer and fireplace surround, the stained glass windows, and the historically restored windows! Spacious master bath with soaking tub as well as double shower heads. 2 dedicated furnaces & A/Cs, high efficiency H2O heater, new stove, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, custom storm windows and screens. Blocks from Congress Park, City Park, Restaurants, Shopping and just a quick jaunt to Downtown Denver. 2 Car Garage, Private Backyard. Washer and Dryer provided w/ convenient laundry room. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Detached Garage Private Backyard Renovated Kitchen Updated Bathrooms Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Saint Paul have any available units?
1225 Saint Paul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Saint Paul have?
Some of 1225 Saint Paul's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Saint Paul currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Saint Paul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Saint Paul pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Saint Paul is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Saint Paul offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Saint Paul offers parking.
Does 1225 Saint Paul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Saint Paul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Saint Paul have a pool?
No, 1225 Saint Paul does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Saint Paul have accessible units?
No, 1225 Saint Paul does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Saint Paul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Saint Paul has units with dishwashers.

