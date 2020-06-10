1225 Saint Paul

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/938f7b206c ---- Fantastic Denver Square gem on one of Congress Park?s best blocks. From the 200 sf hardwood floor porch, to the original woodwork in the foyer and fireplace surround, the stained glass windows, and the historically restored windows! Spacious master bath with soaking tub as well as double shower heads. 2 dedicated furnaces & A/Cs, high efficiency H2O heater, new stove, new dishwasher, new refrigerator, custom storm windows and screens. Blocks from Congress Park, City Park, Restaurants, Shopping and just a quick jaunt to Downtown Denver. 2 Car Garage, Private Backyard. Washer and Dryer provided w/ convenient laundry room. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. 2 Car Detached Garage Private Backyard Renovated Kitchen Updated Bathrooms Washer/Dryer