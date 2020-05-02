1218 N Clarkson St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

- Private Balcony! - Tons of Closet Space! - Top Floor! - Hardwood Floors! - Close to Cheesman Park! - Vintage Charm! 1218 Clarkson Street 12 Month Lease $1150 Monthly Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee: covers use of water, trash, sewage. TENANT billed independently for gas and electricity use. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! $50 Parking Available #1 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.