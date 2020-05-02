All apartments in Denver
1218 N Clarkson St.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:38 PM

1218 N Clarkson St.

1218 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1218 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bf8de3089 ---- Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 - Private Balcony! - Tons of Closet Space! - Top Floor! - Hardwood Floors! - Close to Cheesman Park! - Vintage Charm! 1218 Clarkson Street 12 Month Lease $1150 Monthly Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee: covers use of water, trash, sewage. TENANT billed independently for gas and electricity use. $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! $50 Parking Available #1 QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 N Clarkson St. have any available units?
1218 N Clarkson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 N Clarkson St. have?
Some of 1218 N Clarkson St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 N Clarkson St. currently offering any rent specials?
1218 N Clarkson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 N Clarkson St. pet-friendly?
No, 1218 N Clarkson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1218 N Clarkson St. offer parking?
Yes, 1218 N Clarkson St. offers parking.
Does 1218 N Clarkson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 N Clarkson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 N Clarkson St. have a pool?
No, 1218 N Clarkson St. does not have a pool.
Does 1218 N Clarkson St. have accessible units?
No, 1218 N Clarkson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 N Clarkson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 N Clarkson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
