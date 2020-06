Amenities

Available November: large 3 bedroom apartment with an additional study room 3 blocks from auraria campus. New carpet and paint. High ceilings. Attached deck. Within walking distance of downtown denver. Heat and water paid for by landlord. $1,450. month. Perfect for students. Off-street parking for tenants behind building. Laundry room connected to the back entrance. Pets negotiable. To learn more please contact Mike at 303-246-6176 or Gericottle@hotmail.com.