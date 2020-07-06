All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 119 Pennsylvania Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
119 Pennsylvania Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

119 Pennsylvania Street

119 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this stunning home in Denver Square! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large front porch, and convenient washer and dryer on the main floor. The kitchen is large and has been recently remodeled offering gorgeous cabinetry, stainless appliances, and slab granite countertops. Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout the living spaces while carpets are featured in the bedrooms. A mudroom is located on the first floor as well providing extra storage and easy access to the two car garage. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine in the lovely fenced in backyard that includes a patio and beautiful landscaping. This home is located in a great neighborhood close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to to downtown Denver. Sign up for a tour today!

Pets - Yes
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Parking - 2 car garage

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 28th, 2020!
---------
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Pennsylvania Street have any available units?
119 Pennsylvania Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Pennsylvania Street have?
Some of 119 Pennsylvania Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Pennsylvania Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Pennsylvania Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Pennsylvania Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Pennsylvania Street is pet friendly.
Does 119 Pennsylvania Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 Pennsylvania Street offers parking.
Does 119 Pennsylvania Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Pennsylvania Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Pennsylvania Street have a pool?
No, 119 Pennsylvania Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Pennsylvania Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Pennsylvania Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Pennsylvania Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Pennsylvania Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University