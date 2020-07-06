119 Pennsylvania Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this stunning home in Denver Square! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large front porch, and convenient washer and dryer on the main floor. The kitchen is large and has been recently remodeled offering gorgeous cabinetry, stainless appliances, and slab granite countertops. Beautiful hardwoods flow throughout the living spaces while carpets are featured in the bedrooms. A mudroom is located on the first floor as well providing extra storage and easy access to the two car garage. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine in the lovely fenced in backyard that includes a patio and beautiful landscaping. This home is located in a great neighborhood close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to to downtown Denver. Sign up for a tour today!



Pets - Yes

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Parking - 2 car garage



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as April 28th, 2020!

---------

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Contact us to schedule a showing.