1170 S Clarkson Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

1170 S Clarkson Street

1170 South Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1170 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Remodeled Wash Park West 2-story. West facing covered front porch, fenced in yard, oversize 1.5 car garage, only 4 short blocks to Wash Park and 1.1m from DU. Updated home is perfect blend of classic charm and modern appointments. Main floor consists of hardwood floors in living room dining room, with an updated kitchen that has been stylishly remodeled with an open concept, gorgeous granite counters, new tile floors, new cabinets, and stainless appliances. 1 main floor bedroom and a main floor bathroom that has also been recently updated. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with an updated full bath. Backyard deck is perfect for entertaining, or enjoy a quiet night in the included Hot Tub! Truly fantastic location! Right outside your door are great local establishments, and countless restaurant and shopping options, including Whole Foods grocery store 1 block away. Students/roommates welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 S Clarkson Street have any available units?
1170 S Clarkson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 S Clarkson Street have?
Some of 1170 S Clarkson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 S Clarkson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1170 S Clarkson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 S Clarkson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1170 S Clarkson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1170 S Clarkson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1170 S Clarkson Street offers parking.
Does 1170 S Clarkson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1170 S Clarkson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 S Clarkson Street have a pool?
No, 1170 S Clarkson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1170 S Clarkson Street have accessible units?
No, 1170 S Clarkson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 S Clarkson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1170 S Clarkson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
