1170 S Clarkson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Remodeled Wash Park West 2-story. West facing covered front porch, fenced in yard, oversize 1.5 car garage, only 4 short blocks to Wash Park and 1.1m from DU. Updated home is perfect blend of classic charm and modern appointments. Main floor consists of hardwood floors in living room dining room, with an updated kitchen that has been stylishly remodeled with an open concept, gorgeous granite counters, new tile floors, new cabinets, and stainless appliances. 1 main floor bedroom and a main floor bathroom that has also been recently updated. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms with an updated full bath. Backyard deck is perfect for entertaining, or enjoy a quiet night in the included Hot Tub! Truly fantastic location! Right outside your door are great local establishments, and countless restaurant and shopping options, including Whole Foods grocery store 1 block away. Students/roommates welcome.