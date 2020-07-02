All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1150 Downing St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1150 Downing St

1150 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Cheesman Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1150 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7396bc4073 ---- Beautiful, Cozy Studio for Rent in Capitol Hill! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease -$885 Rent -$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit* -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * Great Studio! Walking distance to Cheeseman Park! Hardwood Floors! Bike Room! Walk to King Supers, Whole Foods, Dazbog Coffee and so much more! Building -Three floors -Front and back entrance -Located off 11th and Downing Street -Bike room -Wi-Fi throughout building -On street parking (Several lots walking distance to rent from) Unit -Pets Welcome -Open Floor Plan -Large Windows -Hardwood Floors -Laminate Kitchen Floors -Stove AND Oven -Large Closet Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Downing St have any available units?
1150 Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Downing St have?
Some of 1150 Downing St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 1150 Downing St offer parking?
No, 1150 Downing St does not offer parking.
Does 1150 Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Downing St have a pool?
No, 1150 Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Downing St have accessible units?
No, 1150 Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Downing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Downing St does not have units with dishwashers.

